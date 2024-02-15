20/20’s Deborah Roberts Joins BFoA In Celebrating Norville

ABC News correspondent and 20/20 anchor Deborah Roberts will help the Broadcasters Foundation of America honor fellow journalist Deborah Norville during the 2024 Golden Mic gala on March 4 at the Plaza Hotel in New York City.

Roberts will present Norville with the Edward F. McLaughlin Lifetime Achievement Award.

Roberts, who serves on the Broadcasters Foundation of America Board of Directors alongside Norville, is also known for her regular appearances on Good Morning America and The View. Her reporting has shed light on critical issues from the AIDS crisis in Africa to maternal mortality in Bangladesh, and earned her a Peabody Award for the special Say Her Name: Breonna Taylor.

Roberts said, “I’m looking forward to being a part of this well-deserved recognition of Deborah’s outstanding work as a broadcast journalist.”

Norville added, “Deborah is one of the most respected journalists in broadcasting, and I am thrilled that she is going to be a part of this exciting program,” said Deborah Norville. “She is a colleague and a friend, and I am honored that she will be there with me.”

“We are fortunate to have Deborah among the esteemed presenters to honor a tremendous broadcaster and BFOA board member — Deborah Norville. It’s going to be a thrilling evening.”

The gala, which will also honor Hearst COO Jordan Wertlieb, will pay homage to Phil Lombardo, the late chairman of the Broadcasters Foundation and founder of Citadel Communications. Soledad O’Brien will return as the gala’s host.

Tickets and table sales for for the Golden Mic gala are available through the Broadcasters Foundation website, with proceeds benefitting the organization’s mission of providing assistance to broadcasters in need.