Futuri Melds AI Spec Spot Creator Into TopLine Sales Platform

Futuri has announced the latest improvements to its artificial intelligence-driven platforms for broadcasters. The company has integrated SpotOn Spec Spots into its TopLine sales intelligence service, allowing for the fast creation of custom spec spots and audio.

The company first debuted SpotOn in July 2023. The program hosts a collection of human-like and synthetic voices available in various languages along with a fully licensed music library. The service also includes features for producing spot tags and station liners.

Futuri CEO Daniel Anstandig said, “Picture an account executive collaborating with a prospect or client, transforming ideas into reality in real-time. Account executives can create custom, insight-driven advertising content on the spot, offering a level of speed and customization that changes the very nature of client interactions in our industry. This also eases the burden on production teams by providing a creative starting-point for spots.”