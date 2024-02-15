Triton: NPR Takes Two Of The Three Top Podcast Spots In January

There was little change on the podcast sales side in the first month of 2024, as revealed by Triton Digital’s US Podcast Ranker for January. Two NPR podcasts held spots in the top three most listened to and downloaded series of the month, while SiriusXM held steady in sales.

SiriusXM Podcast Network again secured the top position on the Top Sales Networks Report for January, boasting 38.1 million average weekly downloads and 12.1 million average weekly users. Following closely were NPR, with 27.0 million average weekly downloads and 7.3 million average weekly users, and Wondery, with 22.2 million average weekly downloads and 6.9 million average weekly users.

The most downloaded podcasts for this period were NPR News Now (NPR) at the top spot, followed by audiochuck’s Crime Junkie and NPR’s Up First.

January saw new entries in the ranker, including Dr. Death (Wondery), The Why Files: Operation Podcast (Audioboom), and State of the World from NPR making their debut based on both downloads and listeners. Additionally, National Park After Dark (Audioboom) and The Sports Junkies (Audacy Podcast Network) debuted for downloads, while 1A (NPR) made its first appearance for listeners.

The report, covering January 1 to January 28, ranks the top podcasts and sales networks in the US based on average weekly downloads and users, as measured by Triton’s Podcast Metrics service. The methodology adheres to the IAB Podcast Technical Measurement Guidelines v2.1.