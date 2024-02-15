Central NY Station Uncorks $12k For United Way

Saga Communications’ Lite Rock 97.3 (WYXL), part of the company’s Cayuga Radio Group in Ithaca, NY, just polished off its 2024 Wine and Dine fundraiser for the United Way of Tompkins County. Hosted by WYXL personalities Dave Ashton and Jen Mattison, the event raised $12,500.

For 13 hours, Ashton and Mattison auctioned restaurant and wine or beer pairings with local establishments donating $200 gift certificates and wineries contributing cases of wine or craft beer. The station also auctioned off song dedications for the casue.

The event not only raised funds but also heightened awareness about the United Way and its partners in the Central New York region.

United Way of Tompkins County Director of Communications & Engagement Allison Hartman remarked, “I continue to be blown away by the generosity of our community. Thank you so much to Cayuga Radio Group for hosting Wine and Dine for the past 11 years! Your support today is empowering many people’s tomorrows!”

Cayuga Radio Group GM Chet Osadchey said, “I couldn’t be prouder of Dave, Jen, and our entire team. We’re fortunate to have incredible listeners who support various causes and local business clients that consistently go above and beyond, serving as true leaders in our region. We proudly support our local United Way. They are true stewards of these valued donations and know how to make those donations help the most needy in our area.”

Dave Ashton added, “I am always overwhelmed (and humbled) by the generous support of our listeners and they stepped up to the plate once again this year. Thanks to EVERYONE who helped make ‘Wine and Dine 2024’ HUGE!”