NPR Roars Back To Triton Podcast Ranker After Multi-Month Pause

Triton Digital has unveiled its final US Podcast Ranker for 2023, spanning December 4 to December 31. The report, based on Triton’s Podcast Metrics service, saw the return of NPR and its series to the list after a months-long absence due to a data collection migration.

SiriusXM Podcast Network maintained its lead as the top sales network for December, recording 38.1 million Average Weekly Downloads and 12.1 million Average Weekly Users. NPR secured the second position with 25.6 million Average Weekly Downloads and 6.9 million Average Weekly Users, followed closely by Wondery at third place with 22.6 million downloads and equal user numbers as NPR. The return of NPR bumped Audacy out of the top three.

In terms of individual podcasts, the rankings based on downloads placed NPR News Now at the top, followed by NBCUniversal News Group’s Dateline NBC, and audiochuck’s Crime Junkie. For listener numbers, NPR News Now led the pack again, with Crime Junkie and NPR’s Up First at second and third places respectively.

New entrants in December’s rankings for both downloads and listeners included Matt and Shane’s Secret Podcast (Audioboom), Mortal Sin (NBCUniversal News Group), and NPR’s Book of the Day (NPR). Stavvy’s World (All Things Comedy) debuted in the listeners’ category.

Triton’s Podcast Metrics, certified by the IAB Tech Lab, uses a standardized approach to measuring podcast data. The Top Sales Network Reports are ranked by Average Weekly Downloads and Average Weekly Users, adhering to the IAB Podcast Technical Measurement Guidelines.