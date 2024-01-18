Charlotte Wilson Joins Classical FM In Upstate New York

WMHT, a Classical music radio station in New York’s Capital Region, has hired Charlotte Wilson as a host and producer. Wilson brings her long background in Classical broadcasting, having significantly impacted the genre in her home country of New Zealand.

Wilson will host weekday afternoons and Saturday middays.

At Radio New Zealand, she spearheaded a successful nationwide campaign protesting the government’s decision to shut down the country’s sole classical music station in 2020. This campaign led to an apology from the deputy prime minister of New Zealand and ensured the station’s continuity.

In the United States, she has held on-air positions at KBAQ Classical radio in Phoenix and Knoxville, TN NPR member station WUOT.

Wilson said, “I am gratified to be joining the team at Classical WMHT-FM. I am a music and art fiend who fell in love with the diversity, opportunity, culture and friendliness of the US, and can’t wait to connect with our audience.”