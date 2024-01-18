LOCAL SALES MANAGER – NASHVILLE, TN

Are you ready to take your career to the next level in one of America’s most dynamic and fastest growing cities?

You will represent the area’s long standing top two radio stations, 96.3 Jack FM and the legendary A/C, Mix 92.9 as well as Y’all 106.7, the Best Country!

Our family owned company, Midwest Communications Inc., a radio industry leader, is seeking a skilled and highly motivated Local Sales Manager to implement multi-media marketing solutions including digital and broadcast products to local Nashville businesses.

In this position you will use your expertise and experience to analyze client needs and deliver compelling and strategic advertising presentations utilizing the multiple marketing platforms that Midwest Communications offers that will address and achieve client objectives.

Key Responsibilities:

• Developing sales strategy, with specific, measurable tactics and actions that generate sales revenue.

• Recruiting and retaining top flight talent and building a team.

• Holding team members accountable to all priorities and action plans.

• Leading regular sales team meetings and conducting weekly one-on-one meetings with team members.

• Attending and participating in high profile account presentations.

• Create and implement local direct sales plans with an emphasis on customer focused selling including radio campaigns, digital marketing, NTR events and sponsorship of station events.

• Develop and grow business relationships with Nashville’s key local companies, focusing on branding and long term partnerships

Qualifications:

• Minimum of 2 years of local sales management experience with a proven local direct and digital sales track record.

• Strong interpersonal, communication, collaboration, and presentation skills.

• Proficient in prospecting, market plan creation, presenting and closing.

• A working knowledge of digital and radio marketing products.

• Proficient in the use of document, spreadsheet and presentation software. Wide Orbit experience a plus.

• An entrepreneurial self-starter committed to their own professional growth as well as their team’s growth!

What we can offer to you:

• Competitive pay with performance based incentives.

• A commitment to broadcasting and digital marketing excellence, providing you with strong, successful products and services.

• A variety of available benefits plans.

• 3 weeks of paid vacation and paid holidays off.

• More take home money in your paycheck. Tennessee is an income tax free state!

If this opportunity sounds like you, send your resume TODAY to VP/Tennessee Region, Michael Brody at [email protected] or mail to Michael’s attention at Midwest Communications, Inc., 504 Rosedale Avenue, Nashville, TN 37211.

Midwest Communications, Inc. is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer by choice.