Thompson and Ingram Raised To Black Information Network SVPs

iHeartMedia’s Black Information Network is making two promotions within its leadership team. Chris Thompson is now the Senior Vice President of News and Programming, while Angela Ingram has been named the Senior Vice President of Public Engagement.

In his new role, Thompson, who previously served as Vice President of Network Operations, will be responsible for overseeing BIN news, content, and operations. Thompson has more than 20 years of experience in radio, including roles in Broadcast Operations, Programming, Sales, Affiliate Relations, and Talent Management. Prior to joining BIN, he worked with Reach Media and Buckley Radio.

Ingram, meanwhile, will focus on forging meaningful partnerships in both the public and private sectors. She will also continue her work with iHeartMedia Chicago, where she’s been since 1995.

Tony Coles, President of BIN: Black Information Network, expressed enthusiasm about the new appointments. He noted Thompson’s significant involvement with the network’s newsroom from the start and the expected growth under his leadership. Coles also highlighted Ingram’s upcoming role in strengthening the network’s content, coverage, and impact through strategic partnerships.

Black Information Network broadcasts on AM/FM radio in 34 markets, including Atlanta, New York, and Chicago, as well as online streams.

Black Information Network President Tony Coles said, “Chris and Angela have been integral to the growth and success of the Black Information Network, and these new and expanded roles reflect their leadership. Chris has worked closely with our newsroom since day one and unifying our news and programming operations under his direction will enable us to grow and strengthen our network, podcast, and digital content at a faster pace. I am equally excited about Angela’s new role, which will enable the Black Information Network to work even closer with leaders in government, business, and non-profits to improve our content, coverage, and impact.”