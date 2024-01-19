New Smyrna Beach AM Owner ‘Skip’ Diegel Dead At 75

Multifaceted radio station owner and morning host Clement “Skip” Diegel passed away on January 16. Diegel is best known for his work in Florida, serving as one of its original managers for The Villages’ WVLG and owner of WSBB-AM in New Smyrna Beach.

Diegel began his career at WAAM-AM in Ann Arbor, where he later took on the role of General Manager. His radio management extended to more Michigan stations like WKHM in Jackson and WFGR in Grand Rapids.

Moving to Florida, Diegel led WVLG from 2001 to 2008, when he purchased WSBB. Later, Cox Media Group acquired the WSBB-FM call sign for their simulcast of WSB-AM in Atlanta from Diegel, while he retained the AM calls. He later expanded the station to the FM band via translator.

Diegel is remembered not only as WSBB’s owner, but as a morning host, seller, and station operations manager, leaving a gap in the New Smyrna Beach community.