Blast From The Past: Chuck Mefford, WOCR

Happy Friday! This week’s Radio Ink Blast From The Past comes from sales trainer and marketing consultant Chuck Mefford at Olivet College’s WOCR in the 1970s.

Mefford told Radio Ink, “As GM, we solicited funds and put this station on the air in 1975, it was a lot of fun. This powerful 10-watt station dominated the campus… whenever we had a good southern breeze. In this picture, the old TEAC reel-to-reel just spit up all over me.”

