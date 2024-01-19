Florida Tech’s WFIT Says Yes To Yasko As New GM

Florida Tech’s public radio station, WFIT 89.5, has appointed Stephen Yasko as its new General Manager. With 25 years of experience in public media with NPR and Pacifica, Yasko has been the station’s Program Manager since 2022. He takes the reins from Terri Wright.

In 2002, Yasko was the founding general manager at Towson University’s WTMD in Baltimore. Before that he was Marketing Director and Producer for the syndicated Diane Rehm Show, Program Operations Manager and Marketing Manager for NPR, and National Program Director at Pacific Radio Foundation.

Wright commented, “Coming from a major market and one of the leading AAA stations in the country, Steve brings a wealth of experience to WFIT, and we are very fortunate to have him.”

Yasko said, “WFIT is true asset to the Space Coast Community and Florida Tech. The station is a rare gem in the greater public radio community because it relies on the input and dedication of a vast assemblage of listeners, members and volunteers and the philanthropic and business communities to a degree not often found in the media landscape today.”

“We’re going to extend our commitment to the community by engaging with nonprofit organizations that enhance the quality of life on the Space Coast and support the musicians and artists contributing to our very special Central Florida culture.”