New York Public Radio Stations Ally For News Network

Twelve public radio stations in New York have united to form the New York Public News Network to enhance news reporting efficiency across the state. The Network will allow member stations to share stories and resources as well as coordinate coverage digitally and in traditional audio formats.

Inspired by other regional networks like the Gulf Coast Newsroom and the California Newsroom, the informal confederation involves no financial transactions or lead station.

Participating stations include New York City’s WNYC, Buffalo’s WBFO, Albany’s WAMC and WMHT, Rochester’s WXXI, Syracuse’s WAER, Long Island’s WLIW, Oswego’s WRVO, Liberty’s WJFF, Vestal’s WSKG, North Country Public Radio, and WSHU in Westport, CT.

This isn’t the first time some of these stations have worked in tandem. Past collaborations include sharing Capitol Bureau Chief Karen DeWitt’s work and joint initiatives like Innovation Trail and Upstate Insight.

The NYPNN’s first priorities involve applying for a Corporation for Public Broadcasting grant for a shared capitol reporter in Albany and discussing a shared reporter for energy and climate change topics.