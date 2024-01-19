How Long Is This Going To Take?

(By Chris Stonick) Knowledge is power. Get all the information you can gather to let a client know how long it will realistically take to gain a response. Great statistical data can empower you to ask for enough time to win. Here’s an example:

According to Statista, in 2021, hospitals needed 89 days to hire a Registered Nurse. Experienced RNs took up to 111 days. So, what does that mean? The minimum order you should accept from a medical facility would be a start of 3-4 MONTHS! Anything less, and you’re telling the client you can perform miracles.

Radio is great at marketing, but not with miracles. You now have statistical data backing up your ask. Of course, always start by positioning for an annual. This concept of having data to back your ask works in any setting! A phrase I use all the time (and feel free to steal my phrases) is, “When you have an ongoing need, it dictates that you have an ongoing solution.”

For more than three decades, Chris Stonick has helped thousands of organizations across the country with recruiting and retention while generating well over $100,000,000 in billing for his client radio stations. Contact Chris at 863-397-5615 or by email. Read Chris’ Radio Ink archives here.