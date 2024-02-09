BFoA’s Golden Mic Gala To Feature Phil Lombardo Tribute

With only weeks to go until the Golden Mic Award gala at New York’s historic Plaza Hotel, the Broadcasters Foundation of America is giving a wider glimpse of the evening’s remembrance, recognition, and entertainment.

The March 4 gala will feature a tribute to former Broadcasters Foundation Chairman and Citadel Communications founder Phil Lombardo, who passed away in January. Under his leadership, the BFoA’s annual financial assistance grew from $60,000 to nearly $850,000. Lombardo served as chair for the BFoA for thirteen years.

This year’s Golden Mic recipient, Hearst COO Jordan Wertlieb, will be honored by retired Hearst Television Chairman and CEO David Barrett, Hearst Corporation SVP Michael J. Hayes, and retired Graham Media Group President and CEO Emily Barr.

The night will also feature a performance by Pete Caldera, a singer celebrated for his performances of classic standards by legends like Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin. Caldera, who enjoys a monthly residency at the Carnegie Club, and has made several appearances on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Journalist Soledad O’Brien will again serve as the gala’s host.

Proceeds benefit the BFoA’s mission of assisting broadcasters in need. In 2024, they will provide an estimated $1.8 million in aid. Tickets and tables are still available at the Broadcasters Foundation website.