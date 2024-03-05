BFoA’s Golden Mic Gala Honors Wertlieb and Norville

On Monday night, the Broadcasters Foundation of America celebrated with an evening of tributes and performances at New York’s iconic Plaza Hotel during the Golden Mic Award gala.

The gala honored this year’s Golden Mic Award recipient, Chief Operating Officer of Hearst, Jordan Wertlieb. Wertlieb received accolades from esteemed colleagues, including retired Chairman and CEO of Hearst Television David Barrett, Senior Vice President of Hearst Corporation Michael J. Hayes, and Emily Barr, the retired President and CEO of Graham Media Group.

The Broadcasters Foundation of America honored Inside Edition anchor Deborah Norville with the 2024 Edward F. McLaughlin Lifetime Achievement Award at its annual Golden Mic gala and fundraiser. Norville has been a member of the Broadcasters Foundation Board for 23 years.

The event also paid homage to the legacy of the late Phil Lombardo, former Chairman of the Broadcasters Foundation and founder of Citadel Communications. Lombardo, whose stewardship saw the BFoA’s annual financial assistance skyrocket from $60,000 to nearly $850,000, was remembered for his thirteen years of dedicated service.

Journalist Soledad O’Brien graced the event as the host, guiding the attendees through the night’s proceedings. Entertainment for the night was provided by singer Pete Caldera, who is acclaimed for his renditions of classic hits by Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin.

The event was more than a night of reflection and celebration; it was also a meaningful fundraiser to support the BFoA’s crucial mission. The foundation, set to deliver approximately $1.8 million in aid in 2024, continues its commitment to providing assistance to broadcasters facing hardship.