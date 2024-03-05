In Vegas, Two Hispanic Stations Go With GeoBroadcast Boost

Activo Broadcasting LLC, the operator of Las Vegas’ KADD and KXLI, has announced a partnership with GeoBroadcast Solutions to implement the company’s MaxxCasting system. The aim is a substantial boost in broadcast coverage and signal quality for both stations.

KADD and KXLI, known for their Spanish language content, will now extend their mobile coverage by an additional 362,881 listeners, including reaching into the St. George, Utah area, thanks to the deployment of the main antenna and three additional nodes. The upgrade has led to a noticeable improvement in signal strength, particularly in the southeast and northeast regions of Las Vegas, reducing areas with previously weak signals.

Several radio companies across America have turned to MaxxCasting to boost signal coverage, including Educational Media Foundation.

Activo Broadcasting Owner Eric Palacios said, “Today marks the beginning of a new era for radio broadcasting in Las Vegas. Our partnership with GeoBroadcast Solutions allows us to leapfrog traditional limitations, bringing unmatched signal clarity and reach. This is not just an upgrade; it’s a revolution in how we connect with our listeners.”

“Our vision has always been to ensure that our listeners, regardless of their location, can enjoy the rich cultural and musical heritage that our stations offer. We’re especially excited about the potential to enhance coverage over high-density minority population areas, ensuring our community’s voice is heard loud and clear.”