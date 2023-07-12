EMF To Roll Out Fourth Geo Booster For Little Rock K-LOVE

Educational Media Foundation Little Rock’s K-LOVE 96.9 (KWLR) is planning to be the latest to partner with GeoBroadcast Solutions. The station is introducing a MaxxCasting system from GeoBroadcast Solutions.

MaxxCasting merges radio and cellular technology, using strategically placed, synchronized booster sites to enhance FM broadcasters’ signals. KWLR will be the fourth EMF market to use the system, following deployment in Boston, Chicago, and Los Angeles.

EMF VP of Signal Development Joe Miller said, “Much of downtown Little Rock has been receiving a marginal signal from KWLR. The MaxxCasting HD deployment will significantly help us reach the densest part of the market, expand our audience, and improve the listener experience.”

“Part of what our MaxxCasting system will accomplish for KWLR will be to help increase overall coverage, including significantly more building penetration and creating seamless mobile reception,” said GeoBroadcast Solutions Chief Technology Officer Paul Littleton.