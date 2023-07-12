Budget Cuts Lead To RIF At Beasley Philadelphia’s Fanatic

Hunter Brody, known for his role in the afternoon trio that replaced Mike Missanelli at 97.5 The Fanatic (WPEN), has been laid off as part of a larger reduction at Beasley Media Group. Eric Camille, the station’s assistant program director, was also dismissed from his position. Brody’s co-hosts on The Best Show Ever? will continue their roles in the program.

The news was broken by the Philadelphia Inquirer after a tweet from Brody. A Beasley spokesperson told the paper, “The post-Covid months have been a particularly challenging time in our industry. Like other media companies, our markets have been directly impacted due to these uncertain economic conditions. As a result, we have proactively adjusted our operations accordingly to reflect the current financial climate.”

Hunter Brody was previously a co-host at 97.3 ESPN (WENJ) in South Jersey before moving to 97.5 The Fanatic in March 2021. There was also word that several sales positions were cut during the reduction.

Among the other notable departures at the station is Jamie Lynch, better known as “The Bro,” who was dismissed as part of cutbacks in October. Longtime 93.3 WMMR host Paul Jaxon, and 92.5 WXTU host Charlie Maxx were also part of the cuts. The extent of the layoffs across The Fanatic or Beasley’s other six stations in Philadelphia remains unclear.