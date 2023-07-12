RAB Announces 2023 Rising Through the Ranks Scholarships

The list of scholarship recipients for this year’s Rising Through the Ranks program has been revealed. The program, presented by the Radio Advertising Bureau, Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Radio, Xperi, and BMI will operate on a hybrid model this year. Virtual sessions are set to start on August 1, culminating in an in-person event from August 8-10 at the BMI Nashville office.
The program features a line-up of prominent speakers, including Good Karma Brands General Sales Manager Lindsay Adams, Seven Mountains Media and CapCity Communications Owner and CEO Kristin Cantrell, and RAB President and CEO Erica Farber.
This year’s scholarship recipients are:
- Amanda Allwood – Cox Media Group, Atlanta, Georgia
- Melissa Amundson – Leighton Broadcasting, Alexandria, Minnesota
- Sheifalika Bhatnagar – Cox Media Group, Jacksonville, Florida
- Sheena Brook – BMI, Nashville, Tennessee
- Debbie Cerrito – iHeartMedia, Studio City, California
- Kierston Cook – iHeartMedia, Nashville, Tennessee
- Kathleen Fink – Gen Media Partners, Chagrin Falls, Ohio
- Cindy Hunter – iHeartMedia, Cleveland, Ohio
- Michelle Hurley – Saga Communications, Columbus, Ohio
- Stacey Ko – SummitMedia, Honolulu, Hawaii
- Stephanie Korab – Stingray Media, St. John’s, Newfoundland
- Meriah Kotary – Audacy, Fort Worth, Texas
- Jen Lahmann – Leighton Broadcasting, St. Cloud, Minnesota
- Jill Masek – NRG Media, Lincoln, Nebraska
- Deanna Meadows – Forcht Broadcasting, Paintsville, Kentucky
- Emmy Myers – Audacy, New York, New York
- Annette Nagy – Salem Media Group, Los Angeles, California
- Tiffany Robles – Cox Media Group, San Antonio, Texas
- Tammy Sowder- Milner Media Partners, Bourbonnais, Illinois
- Hannah Stromseth – Townsquare Media, Sioux Falls, South Dakota
- Kapi Thomas – Lotus Communications, Boise, Idaho
- Josie Vote – SummitMedia, Omaha, Nebraska
- Jessica Williams – Townsquare Media, Rochester, Minnesota
- Mary Zukin – Iliad Media Group, Meridian, Idaho