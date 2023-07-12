RAB Announces 2023 Rising Through the Ranks Scholarships

The list of scholarship recipients for this year’s Rising Through the Ranks program has been revealed. The program, presented by the Radio Advertising Bureau, Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Radio, Xperi, and BMI will operate on a hybrid model this year. Virtual sessions are set to start on August 1, culminating in an in-person event from August 8-10 at the BMI Nashville office.

The program features a line-up of prominent speakers, including Good Karma Brands General Sales Manager Lindsay Adams, Seven Mountains Media and CapCity Communications Owner and CEO Kristin Cantrell, and RAB President and CEO Erica Farber.

This year’s scholarship recipients are:

Amanda Allwood – Cox Media Group, Atlanta, Georgia

Melissa Amundson – Leighton Broadcasting, Alexandria, Minnesota

Sheifalika Bhatnagar – Cox Media Group, Jacksonville, Florida

Sheena Brook – BMI, Nashville, Tennessee

Debbie Cerrito – iHeartMedia, Studio City, California

Kierston Cook – iHeartMedia, Nashville, Tennessee

Kathleen Fink – Gen Media Partners, Chagrin Falls, Ohio

Cindy Hunter – iHeartMedia, Cleveland, Ohio

Michelle Hurley – Saga Communications, Columbus, Ohio

Stacey Ko – SummitMedia, Honolulu, Hawaii

Stephanie Korab – Stingray Media, St. John’s, Newfoundland

Meriah Kotary – Audacy, Fort Worth, Texas

Jen Lahmann – Leighton Broadcasting, St. Cloud, Minnesota

Jill Masek – NRG Media, Lincoln, Nebraska

Deanna Meadows – Forcht Broadcasting, Paintsville, Kentucky

Emmy Myers – Audacy, New York, New York

Annette Nagy – Salem Media Group, Los Angeles, California

Tiffany Robles – Cox Media Group, San Antonio, Texas

Tammy Sowder- Milner Media Partners, Bourbonnais, Illinois

Hannah Stromseth – Townsquare Media, Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Kapi Thomas – Lotus Communications, Boise, Idaho

Josie Vote – SummitMedia, Omaha, Nebraska

Jessica Williams – Townsquare Media, Rochester, Minnesota

Mary Zukin – Iliad Media Group, Meridian, Idaho