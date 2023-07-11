Garth Brooks Surprises 2023 Country Radio Hall Inductees

Country Radio Broadcasters celebrated the 2023 Country Radio Hall of Fame awards at Nashville’s Virgin Hotel on Monday night. The event paid tribute to the profound impact of key country radio personalities and their contributions to the genre.

Four off-air broadcasters — Pam Green, Charlie Morgan, Wade Jessen (posthumously), and John Willyard — and two on-air personalities, Trish Biondo and “Dollar” Bill Lawson, were recognized for their efforts in advancing the country radio industry.

The CRB President’s Award 2023 was given to Scott and Julie De Vos of De Lux Productions, while country music icon Barbara Mandrell received the CRB Artist Achievement Award 2023. During Trisha Yearwood’s musical tribute to Mandrell, Garth Brooks made a surprise appearance.

Nominations are now open for the 2024 Country Radio Hall of Fame. The new inductees will be announced at CRS 2024, slated for February 28 to March 1, 2024.