Veritonic To Measure Podcast Ad Resonance and Recall With A.I.

Audio analytics and research company Veritonic announced Tuesday it is expanding capabilities for providing brands with detailed data and analytics for branded podcast initiatives. This new service uses AI-powered Creative Measurement and Competitive Intelligence solutions to offer insights into emotional resonance, recall, and audience engagement, and provide a comprehensive view of competitor’s strategies.

Veritonic’s performance measurement solutions are designed to help brands assess whether their promotional activities are effectively increasing reach and engagement, and track the results of calls-to-action, such as URL clicks, social media follows, and more.

Veritonic’s CEO Scott Simonelli commented, “Branded podcasts are an incredibly effective tool for narrating a brand’s story and extending its reach. We believe data should underpin every decision a brand makes around their podcast, from ideation to promotion and everything in between. We are dedicated to continually innovating our platform to empower brands to make more informed decisions across all channels and formats where audio is utilized, thereby enhancing their ROI.”