Lamborghini Podcast Goes ‘Beyond’ The Driver’s Seat

Lamborghini is the newest luxury car brand to join the podcast world with their latest release, Beyond: A Lamborghini Podcast. Launched July 11, the podcast offers listeners a deep dive into the renowned Sant’Agata factory and the expert team behind its supercars.

Lamborghini joins other high-end car manufacturers like Porsche, Mercedes-Benz, and BMW, which also have their podcasts. Beyond: A Lamborghini Podcast is hosted by Lamborghini’s director of communications Tim Bravo and Italian broadcaster Giulia Salvi.

Throughout the series, Lamborghini’s team will share the behind-the-scenes of their daily operations and insights into the fast-paced, continually evolving automobile industry. The podcast isn’t solely car-focused, with special guests from the fields of music, art, design, science, fashion, and more. The objective is to feature individuals whose roles and inspirations resonate with senior figures at Lamborghini.

In the inaugural episode, Lamborghini Chairman and CEO Stephan Winkelmann is featured. Winkelmann discusses Lamborghini’s record sales and turnover figures, along with its $1.8 billion electrification plan. He shares insights into the challenges that accompany the shift towards electric vehicles and the obstacles he has faced in his career.

New episodes of Beyond: A Lamborghini Podcast will be released monthly.