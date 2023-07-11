Riley Gaines Brings Transgender Sports Debate To Podcast

Former collegiate swimmer Riley Gaines will be joining Clay Travis’ OutKick media network to launch her podcast Gaines For Girls. The podcast, debuting July 12, will be a platform for Gaines’ discussions on biological sex distinctions in women’s sports.

Gaines has vocally opposed transgender athletes competing in women’s sports after her loss to transgender swimmer Lia Thomas at the 2022 NCAA Women’s Swimming Championship. Post her college career, Gaines has been an active campaigner against the inclusion of transgender athletes in women’s sports.

The former All-SEC Swimmer stated, “Outkick is the ideal place to facilitate these conversations considering their understanding of sports and politics as well as their love for America and our freedoms.”

In a statement welcoming Gaines to the network, Travis said, “OutKick is the foremost defender of truth in sports media today. Men who identify as women winning championships is patently absurd and only woke idiots at ESPN will defend it. I’m proud of Riley’s bravery in standing up for women against this absurdity and excited to have her as a part of the OutKick family.”