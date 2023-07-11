Apple’s ‘After The Whistle’ Returns For Women’s World Cup

Apple News announced that its soccer podcast After the Whistle, featuring hosts Brendan Hunt and Rebecca Lowe, will return for its second season. As the first season focused on the Men’s World Cup tournament, the new season will center around the upcoming 2023 Women’s World Cup.

After the Whistle will premiere on July 19, with a preview episode for the tournament that starts the following day. New episodes will be released multiple times per week after significant games. Hunt, known for his role as Coach Beard on Apple TV’s Ted Lasso, and Lowe, host of NBC Sports’ Premier League coverage, will recap key moments of the tournament, discuss game highlights and invite special guests on the show.

“Brendan and Rebecca’s passion and excitement for the game is unmatched, and we can’t wait for fans around the world to tune in,” commented Apple SVP of Services Eddy Cue.