Audible Moves Ghiazza To Executive Role For Audio Content

Executive Vice President and Head of US Content Rachel Ghiazza has been promoted to the role of Chief Content Officer at Audible. Ghiazza has been with the audiobook and podcast platform for four years now.

Ghiazza’s expanded responsibilities at Audible will include development, production, operations, business affairs, as well as talent, publisher, and partner relations. Her focus will be on the globalization of Audible Originals while expanding the company’s library of podcasts and audiobooks. Ghiazza will continue to report directly to Audible CEO Bob Carrigan.

While at Audible, she supported the development and launch of Audible Plus and the creation of in-house brands Audible Theater and Words + Music. She also played a pivotal role in bringing Dolby Atmos to Audible and bringing in new talent. Before joining Audible in 2019, Ghiazza held various roles at Spotify and senior positions at Viacom and Yahoo.

Ghiazza said, “It is a privilege to work alongside an incredible team whose commitment to creativity and innovation in the audio space inspires me every day.”

Carrigan added, “Rachel has proven to be a formidable leader… Her work in developing our impressive slate of originals, and ushering in world-class talent while successfully expanding our unmatched library has been instrumental to our growth. We couldn’t be more pleased to acknowledge her with this well-deserved promotion.”