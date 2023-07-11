Nueva Network Goes International With Mexico Expansion

US-based Hispanic audio company Nueva Network has announced its expansion into Mexico with the launch of Nueva Network México (NNMEX). This new division will support Mexican companies aiming to reach the US market, focusing on the US Latino demographic.

Nueva Network CEO and CRO Jose M. Villafañe will oversee this new initiative, while Media Global Group will manage NNMEX operations under a Representative Agreement. NNMEX will offer market research, brand development, advertising campaigns, sales channel enhancement, and customer engagement strategies.

In addition, the company plans to boost the impact of marketing efforts through spot production, branded content, and social media extensions. In the US, Nueva Network represents 350 radio stations covering 85% of the the nation’s Hispanic market.

Villafañe said, “Expanding into Mexico through NNMEX is a natural progression for Nueva Network as we seek to further strengthen our commitment to serving the US Hispanic Market. Our 95% coverage of the US Hispanic Market, combined with MGG’s expertise and experience, enables us to effectively connect Mexican companies with the US and other audiences throughout the hemisphere.”