Vaughn Rises To Assist With Two Audacy Milwaukee Brands

Audacy Milwaukee has promoted Taylor Vaughn to the position of Assistant Brand Manager and Music Director of 103.7 Kiss FM (WXSS) and 99.1 The Mix (WMYX). Born and raised in Milwaukee, Vaughn began her journey at Audacy in 2003 as an intern, quickly ascending to a part-time on-air host within the same year. Over the past decade, Vaughn has honed her programming skills by managing stations in the Cayman Islands.

In response to her promotion, Vaughn said, “I am beyond thrilled to be back in the building where it all began for me and proud to be part of the Audacy family, working under my mentor Brian Kelly. Getting to work an amazing job, in my hometown, with people I’ve known for almost two decades…my dream just became reality.”

Senior Vice President and Market Manager of Audacy Milwaukee, Andrea Hansen, expressed her excitement about Vaughn’s new role, stating, “I’m excited to elevate Taylor Vaughn to Assistant Brand Manager and Music Director for WXSS and WMYX. Her wealth of programming experience will undoubtedly contribute to our continued success.”