After WBZ Exit, Rob Sanchez Finds Executive Role In Nashville

In June, iHeartMedia’s Northeastern Regional News Director Rob Sanchez traded in his role for a consultancy position at WBZ, where he had been PD. On Tuesday, it was announced that he is the new COO of Nashville Public Radio. Sanchez’s experience also includes managerial roles at WCBS in New York and WNEW in Washington under CBS Radio ownership.

Nashville Public Radio said the addition of Sanchez to the leadership team is part of the group’s ongoing efforts to expand its public service footprint across Nashville and Middle Tennessee with its two OTA stations and online classical streaming station.

Sanchez said, “I’m grateful to Steve Swenson and the Board of Directors for entrusting me to help lead WPLN, WNXP, the Nashvillager, and the many digital and audio services Nashville Public Radio offers. I’m invigorated to join an organization that functions at such a high level of public service and community engagement.”

In response to the new appointment, Steve Swenson stated, “Rob brings a wealth of experience and expertise to help us as we continue our rapid growth to expand our public service to Nashville and Middle Tennessee. His extensive background in both news and music programming is unique in our industry and will help us as we expand both 90.3 WPLN News and 91.1 WNXP, Nashville’s Music Experience.”