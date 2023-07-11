Hernandez Adds Another Audacy CHR To His Brand Portfolio

Chris Hernandez has been raised to Regional Brand Manager of Audacy Chattanooga’s 103.7 Kiss FM (WKXJ). Hernandez will retain his position as Operations Manager for Audacy Phoenix, including his role as Regional Brand Manager for Live 101.5 (KALV).

Hernandez started with KALV when it was 101.5 Jamz (KZON) in 2007, ascending from Mixshow DJ to programming in 2014. He became Program Director in 2018 during the station’s rebranding to Live 101.5. In 2020, he was named Operations Manager for Audacy Phoenix and Operations Director for the company’s CHR format in 2021.

Audacy Vice President of Top 40 Programming Brian Kelly noted, “Chris has consistently demonstrated exceptional dedication and expertise in his multiple roles and works hard to ensure seamless broadcasting of our shows for our top talent.”

Hernandez said, “I’m excited to work alongside the Chattanooga Programming and on-air team. Chattanooga has a great culture, and I’m looking forward to having Kiss continue to be a big part of it!”