Two Promotions As Sanchez Departs iHeart Boston

As iHeartMedia Boston’s WBZ-AM Program Director Rob Sanchez exits, the cluster has announced changes to fill the gap on its leadership team. Starting July 1, Bill Flaherty will become Director of Programming and Operations, and Jay Borselle will step into the News Director role.

As the Director of Programming, Flaherty will have the responsibility of overseeing WBZ NewsRadio’s programming, on-air personalities, promotions, and digital operations. On the other hand, Borselle, as the News Director, will have the responsibility of managing all content and distribution for WBZ NewsRadio. Borselle will report directly to Flaherty.

iHeartMedia Boston SVP of Programming Dylan Sprague said, “Bill’s experience paired with his shared vision of the future makes him the obvious choice to succeed Rob as Program Director. Jay is a consummate professional with a strong connection to the community, and we are thrilled to have him to lead our newsroom. I couldn’t be more excited about where WBZ NewsRadio is headed with Bill and Jay at the helm,” said Sprague.

“I am excited to work with the best news staff in the business as we keep finding ways to make innovative changes to live local news. WBZ NewsRadio is combining its strong signal with an impactful social media presence to bring news and storytelling to people of all ages,” said Flaherty.