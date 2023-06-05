Double Homecoming: Mo Returns To Tampa And Radio

As of Monday, June 5, multimedia influencer Mo on the Radio has been appointed as the afternoon drive personality on Beasley Media Group’s Tampa country station 99.5 QYK (WQYK). The job is a homecoming for Mo, who started his radio career in Tampa when he was 18.

Throughout his 23 years on-air, Mo has hosted major market and syndicated shows and has done a large library of voiceover work. He returns to radio after working as a nurse in a cardiac surgical unit during the pandemic. Alongside his on-air role, Mo will also serve as the station’s promotions coordinator.

“When I learned Mo loved country music as much as our listeners do, I knew this was going to be special,” said WQYK Program Director Rick Thomas. “I am super excited to bring this very talented proven radio winner to 995 QYK.”

“I am BEYOND thrilled to get back at it with Beasley and WQYK,” said Mo’. “When I was approached about this opportunity, it just felt amazing. From the top down, everyone is passionate and just as excited as I am.”