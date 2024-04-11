Before We Start, How Much Is This Going To Cost?

(By Chris Stonick) That is the first question for some companies. They want to know the number before they know the offer. This is where I see salespeople freeze with fear. And the response I’ve heard many people say is, ”Before I tell you the price, let me explain the program.”

Think about it, what did you just tell the prospective client? In their ears, they heard, “This is so expensive, the number is so large, you may have a heart attack and need to be resuscitated.” You then go on talking about the program, but what you don’t realize is the client has stopped listening.

I love it when a client wants to talk about the cost first! When a client asks about cost, I happily tell them. Because that opens the doors for me to ask, “By the way, what is your budget?” Are we still in the game? Are we in your parameters financially? If the answer is yes, I can now explain the program knowing that the financial aspects will not be a stumbling block. Don’t close your client’s ears: answer their questions… and their fears!

For more than three decades, Chris Stonick has helped thousands of organizations across the country with recruiting and retention while generating well over $100,000,000 in billing for his client radio stations. Contact Chris at 863-397-5615 or by email. Read Chris’ Radio Ink archives here.