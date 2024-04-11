SPECai Integrates Into vCreative For Rapid Spec Spots

ENCO Systems, Benztown, Compass Media Networks, and vCreative have formed a strategic alliance around the AI creation of spec spots. SPECai is now a part of vCreative’s platform of creative workflow solutions for broadcasters.

SPECai offers the capability for stations to produce spec commercials instantly, integrating AI-generated scripts and voices with Benztown music beds. Users can specify the spot’s details and preferences, leading to the generation of three script options. These can be further edited, with choices for voice and music bed, which are then mixed down in seconds.

The new collaboration allows for spot creation within directly within vCreative’s vPPO or vProMedia platforms. ENCO, Benztown, and Compass Media Networks will showcase SPECai at the 2024 NAB Show in Las Vegas.

vCreative has been exploring more with AI in the past year, with the company adding an AI Script Assist tool using GPT4 large language models as an option to its vPPO service.

vCreative CEO Mary DelGrande commented, “AI is not just an add-on, but is becoming a core component that drives efficiency, creativity, and decision-making in all aspects of business. We recognized the need for a more robust AI tool in our suite of creative workflow products, so by integrating SPECai into our platforms, we are not just streamlining operations; we are reimagining what’s possible for our clients.”

ENCO Systems President Ken Frommert added, “We anticipate a strong adoption rate in the coming months as customers grow familiar with the technology. Partnering with forward-thinking companies like vCreative is an essential part of our business development strategy for SPECai, and we are thrilled to become a key contributor to the creative production process within vPPO and vProMedia.”