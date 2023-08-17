vCreative Adds A.I. As A Brainstorming Tool Inside vPPO

vCreative is the latest radio company to lean into artificial intelligence. The company is deploying AI Script Assist, a new feature powered by ChatGPT-4 technology. This tool is integrated into vCreative’s Paperless Production Order software and aims to enhance efficiency for media sales teams by assisting in the copywriting process.

Available as an add-on for vPPO customers, AI Script Assist allows sellers to access the tool directly within the vPPO platform, helping in the early stages of ad content creation in brainstorming and writing.

vCreative CEO Mary DelGrande commented, “AI Script Assist is a testament to vCreative’s commitment to providing practical solutions that empower sales professionals. It’s about getting the job done efficiently, providing quality copy to clients, and freeing up time for more revenue-generating activities.”

Commonwealth Broadcasting COO Dale Thornhill stated, “AI Script Assist has made a real difference for our production teams. It’s easy to use alongside vPPO, helping our AE’s save time on writing copy and focus more on selling.”