Red Apple Audio Networks Passes The 200 Affiliate Milestone

After 18 months, Red Apple Audio Networks – a division of John Catsimatidis’ Red Apple Media – has crossed the 200 affiliate threshold in the United States. Since its inception, the network has expanded into 15 of the Top 25 DMA’s.

Red Apple programming originates from the studios at the network’s flagship station, 77 WABC in New York City. Syndicated shows include The Cats Roundtable with John Catsimatidis, The Larry Kudlow Show, The Rita Cosby Show, The Judge Jeanine Pirro Show, The Greg Kelly Show, The Rudy Giuliani Show, Sundays with Sinatra with Joe Piscopo, and The Other Side of Midnight with Frank Morano.

Red Apple Media owner John Catsimatidis said, “We have the superstar personalities that listeners across the country want to hear. Our commitment to telling the truth and presenting both sides is resonating with listeners. We present all sides of a story and let the listeners decide what they want… and what we’re seeing is they want Red Apple Network’s hosts and shows.”

Red Apple Media President Chad Lopez commented, “We’re very pleased with the caliber of affiliates that we’ve signed on. They are quality stations in top markets, and we’re bringing on new affiliates every day. The appetite for our big-name personalities and our commitment to presenting the truth is winning listeners across the U.S.”