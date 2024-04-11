Ford and Fleming Rally Radio Sellers In Q2 Sales Event

The Encouragers: The Radio Rally podcast launches its Q2 Radio Sales Event tonight. “Big, Bold Moves To Make In 2024 For Radio Growth.” Rainmaker Pathway’s Loyd Ford and CD Media Consulting’s Chris Fleming host the panel discussion on radio’s selling landscape.

MBC Ontario President Jon Pole and Cox Media Group Director of Sales Angelina Rosario will bring their frontline expertise to the podcast, offering insights and sharing their experiences in sales strategies for the current quarter and the evolution of local radio markets.

The Sales Event will go live at 8p ET on all major podcast platforms, including Apple, Audible, and Spotify. Previous quarters’ topics include digital sales, coaching salespeople, and telling radio’s modern story.

Fleming said, “We’re focused on the current quarter. It’s really all about sharing what’s actually happening out there, how individuals and managers are dealing with that and sharing ideas to move YOUR revenue ahead this quarter.”

Ford added, “We all know the coming months are critical to your year. Nothing is more encouraging than sharing ideas to help you grow your revenue now. This isn’t a seminar or a convention. This is us talking about what is happening now and how you take advantage of it.”