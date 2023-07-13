Loyd Ford and The Radio Rally Debut Q3 Sales Roundtable

The Encouragers The Radio Rally podcast will release its latest on-demand sales roundtable on July 13 at 8p ET. The Radio Rally host and Rainmaker Pathway Consulting Works consultant Loyd Ford co-hosts Telling Local Radio’s 21st Century Story with Chris Fleming from CD Media Consulting.

The free audio offering is slated for local radio sellers keen to amplify their Q3 revenue. This quarter’s guest list includes Spoon River Media co-owner and managing partner Matt Moore and former Cumulus Pensacola Market Manager Gary Mertins.

Ford says, “We created The Encouragers The Radio Rally podcast to encourage radio pros at all levels. Our free quarterly sales events are designed to share what’s working now, advice on selling in the current environment and to bring you ideas on how you can increase your own sales and your income this coming quarter. The radio sales profession deserves encouragement. Anyone can access our podcast on their smartphone. So, join in and get more sales this quarter.”