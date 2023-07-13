St. Bonaventure’s Bold Radio Choice Should Worry Sports/Talk

St. Bonaventure Athletics has ended its men’s basketball broadcasting contract with Seven Mountains Media’s WPIG in Olean, NY ahead of the new season. After contract negotiations failed, the university announced it will launch its own Bonnies Online Network for the upcoming 2023-24 season, becoming the sole audio platform for Bona’s men’s basketball games.

Starting in the fall, Bonnies men’s basketball matches will stream for free on GoBonnies.com, with replays also accessible for on-demand listening. Gary Nease will join the network, returning to the microphone for his 29th season as the Bonnies’ play-by-play announcer.

The school’s student station, WSBU 88.3, will continue to broadcast all women’s basketball games this season, but the Bonnies Online Network opens the door for potential future audio broadcasts of other St. Bonaventure teams’ home events not streamed through ESPN+.