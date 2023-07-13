670 The Score To Honor Chicago Cubs Broadcaster Pat Hughes

Audacy Chicago’s 670 The Score (WSCR-AM) is set to celebrate the induction of Cubs play-by-play announcer Pat Hughes into the Baseball Hall of Fame through a series of special broadcasts. In his 28th year as the Cubs’ announcer, Hughes will receive the Ford Frick Award at the Baseball Hall of Fame festivities from July 21-24 in Cooperstown, NY.

The station will air Pat’s Call to the Hall, a special retrospective of Hughes’ career on July 21, hosted by Hughes’ booth partners Ron Coomer and Zach Zaidman. The special will feature interviews with former Cubs manager Joe Maddon, current Cubs manager David Ross, sports broadcaster Bob Costas, and musician Eddie Vedder, among others.

Furthermore, Hughes’ induction speech will be broadcast on July 22 after the Cubs game. From July 10 to July 22, the station will also air vignettes in tribute to Hughes’ illustrious career.

WSCR Brand Manager Mitch Rosen said, “Pat’s induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame is a testament to his exceptional broadcasting career and unwavering dedication to the Cubs and 670 The Score. For 28 seasons, Pat’s voice has captured the essence of Cubs baseball. We’re delighted to recount the franchises’ cornerstone moments soundtracked by his unforgettable calls and honor a fixture in Chicago sports.”