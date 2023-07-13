Rich & Suzi McClear Return To Sitka FM As Co-GMs

Sitka, Alaska public broadcaster Raven Radio 104.7 (KCAW) is welcoming back a pair of old friends to serve as the station’s co-General Managers. Rich and Suzi McClear will step into their roles by the end of August. Rich served as KCAW’s first general manager in 1982.

The couple’s commitment to radio extends beyond southeast Alaska; they’ve developed independent and community radio stations worldwide, including in Sudan, Albania, Slovakia, Montenegro, Kosovo, and Serbia. Rich also played a role in conducting national gatherings of Native American broadcasters, a move instrumental in forming the Indigenous Broadcast Center and National Native News.

The duo expressed how KCAW is close to their hearts and acknowledged its significance for the Sitka area and translator communities. Eager to rejuvenate the station, they aim to foster community engagement and staff involvement, striving to create an inviting, transparent, and productive environment for all.