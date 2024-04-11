Bonneville’s Podcast Arm Readies True-Crime Launch For May

PodcastOne has secured exclusive sales and distribution rights for a new true crime podcast from Bonneville International‘s KSL Podcasts. Ransom: Position of Trust unravels the chilling case of 12-year-old McKay Everett, who vanished from his Texas home in 1995.

The podcast, hosted by journalist Art Rascon, delves into the harrowing week following McKay’s disappearance, marked by a sinister ransom demand and a meticulous FBI pursuit. The investigation reveals a complex web of deceit orchestrated by a trusted community figure, highlighting the dangerous misconceptions of outward appearances.

Ransom: Position of Trust will premiere on May 15, joining Bonneville and KSL’s portfolio alongside COLD and The Letter. Paul Anderson of Workhouse Media, representing KSL Podcasts, serves as an executive producer on the show.

PodcastOne’s President and Co-Founder Kit Gray said, “PodcastOne is thrilled to welcome the KSL Podcasts team behind Ransom. The dedication they’ve shown in sharing this quintessential example of first-rate investigative storytelling will resonate with audiences and with advertisers. The strength of Ransom furthers our momentum and commitment in developing original IP for television and film production.”

“Ransom is a thought-provoking examination of the automatic trust we sometimes place in those in power. I am incredibly proud of the Ransom team for their in-depth account of what happened to MacKay Everett. Our hope is that this podcast will not only honor MacKay’s memory but also bring about positive change.”