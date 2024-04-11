AI Co-Hosts Are Coming To Radio With Latest Futuri Update

Ahead of the company’s big showing planned at the 2024 NAB Show, Futuri has made advancements to its AudioAI platform for radio, podcasts, and audience engagement. These updates include a first-ever, real-time AI co-host for live broadcasts.

CoHostAI can create dynamic, real-time conversations between hosts and AI personalities. Additionally, Futuri has unveiled CallerAI technology, allowing listeners to interact directly with AI by calling in. These conversations, recorded with listener consent, can later be broadcast, offering unique content.

Formerly known as RadioGPT, AudioAI was rolled out in February 2023 and can also function as a solo host, leveraging Futuri’s TopicPulse system to analyze trends across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and over 250,000 news sources. The technology has made news around the world for its use with “AI Ashley” on the air in Oregon.

Futuri CEO Daniel Anstandig said, “Our mission is to empower broadcasters and creators to grow audience and revenue by creating compelling, interactive content that captivates audiences and fosters lasting connections. Futuri’s team continues to push the boundaries of technology and engineering with AudioAI.”