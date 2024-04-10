Mister Cee Remembered For Hip-Hop Radio From NYC to GTA IV

New York City’s Hot 97 (WQHT) has announced the passing of Calvin LeBrun, widely known as Mister Cee, at the age of 57. The Brooklyn native was a revered NYC radio star, and is credited with discovering the Notorious B.I.G. and kickstarting Big Daddy Kane’s career.

Best known for his Throwback at Noon show, he spent decades on Hot 97, only leaving the station in 2013 following controversies related to his sexuality. Mister Cee was recognized for his courage in addressing these issues publicly, marking a significant moment for hip-hop culture’s evolving relationship with LGBTQ+ topics.

He briefly returned to Hot 97 before departing again in 2014 due to creative differences. Mister Cee went on to take Throwback at Noon to Audacy’s 94.7 The Block (WXBK), where he was still employed as the time of his death. He also had a brief stint at SiriusXM on Rock the Bells Radio.

Mister Cee is heard as the DJ throughout Big Daddy Kane’s album Long Live the Kane and was an executive producer on B.I.G.’s Ready to Die. He also hosted the in-game radio station The Beat 102.7 in the 2008 video game Grand Theft Auto IV, set in a fictional NYC look-a-like.

The cause of his death has not been disclosed.

Colleagues and fans took to the airwaves and social media to mourn the loss, remembering Mister Cee not only for his monumental contributions to radio but also for his impact on individuals and culture at large.

“We have lost the iconic Mister Cee,” Hot 97 DJ Peter Rosenberg posted on social media. “I listened to him yesterday and am in complete shock. He was a dear friend to all of us, a wonderful man, and one of the most important and impactful DJs of all time. I love you Cee.”

The Block Brand Manager Skip Dillard said on air, “This is bigger than one radio station. Mister Cee worked for The Block but he was universal family for all of us. We want everyone to know today this is a sadness, this is a state of just being heartbroken that we share with anybody that loves hip-hop.”

MediaCo released a statement, saying, “As a family at HOT 97 and WBLS, we’re deeply saddened by the passing of our beloved Mister Cee. He wasn’t just a DJ; he was a pillar of our stations, bringing joy to countless listeners with his legendary Throwback at Noon and Friday Night Live sets.”

“Mr. Cee’s influence stretched far beyond the airwaves, shaping the very fabric of NYC’s DJ culture. Our hearts are heavy as we send our love and condolences to his family and the fans whose lives he touched through his music. Rest easy, Mr. Cee. Your legacy will live forever.”