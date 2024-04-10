Baseball Fans Tuned into Radio are the MVPs for Advertisers

With Major League Baseball’s season underway, radios across the US are tuning in to games for live play-by-play action, expert analysis, and the latest insider information. AM/FM remains a staple for fans and a prime opportunity for advertisers.

According to the latest listenership numbers from Audacy, radio gives brands a significant boost in reach among MLB fans, outperforming some leading TV networks. Even of baseball’s most-watched network, ESPN, adding radio leads to an extra audience of 22 million. This also includes multicultural audiences, as regular and postseason games are both broadcast ing English and Spanish.

The growing number of states with legal baseball wagering also adds another layer of fan engagement, with Audacy reporting expansion from its sports bet focuses BetQL Network.

This supplements a study released by Katz Radio Group in October after studying 800 MLB fans. Katz found radio listeners exhibit significantly higher levels of engagement compared to the average fan.

The findings show that these listeners are 40% more likely to consider themselves as “big fans,” attend games 43% more frequently, and are more inclined to watch games at bars or restaurants. Their engagement with baseball podcasts is 71% higher, and they are 24% more likely to follow MLB teams and players on social media. Notably, their likelihood to place bets on MLB games is 74% higher.

From an advertising perspective, the study reveals that 72% of radio listeners notice brand advertisements during game broadcasts, 22% more than the average fan. Additionally, 66% are more inclined to patronize brands that advertise during their favorite team’s games, and 33% hold a more favorable view of brands that sponsor their favorite teams.

The study attributes this increased engagement to the medium of radio’s accessibility, with over 70% of MLB radio listeners tuning in at least once a week. This preference is largely due to the convenience of following games on the go, with 91% agreeing that radio is an excellent way to keep up with games when unable to watch on TV.