KSL Podcast To Become TV Series

COLD: Susan Powell Case Files: The Untold Story, a production of KSL Podcasts in partnership with KSL Newsradio and KSL-TV, has been optioned for series development. COLD has more than 38 million downloads to date.

KSL reporter, Dave Cawley hosts the podcast, which he created with Sheryl Worsley, Director of Audience Development for KSL.

In Season 1 of COLD, made up of 23 episodes (including 5 bonus episodes), Cawley used case files, journal entries, and recordings – all gleaned during a years-long investigation, to detail the case of missing Utah mother Susan Powell. Cawley examined Powell’s marriage to Josh Powell, revealed domestic abuse, and described shocking behavior from Josh and his father, Stephen Powell.