Loyd Ford and Chris Fleming Q1 Sales Event Eyes Digital Dollars

Rainmaker Pathway‘s Loyd Ford and CD Media Group’s Chris Fleming are presenting their latest quarterly sales event on January 11, with an emphasis on radio’s digital sales. “Digital, Profit, & You” features Mid-West Family EVP Shar Hermanson and Cumulus Media Bethlehem Regional Digital Sales Manager Joe Brown.

This session will delve into key areas including initiation into digital services, generating digital opportunities, enhancing profitability, identifying true digital competitors, and boosting lead generation. “Digital, Profit, & You” will launch on The Encouragers The Radio Rally podcast, available around 8p ET.

The Encouragers‘ previous quarterly sales events include “Telling Local Radio’s 21st Century Story” and “Salesperson Momentum.”

Ford said, “We have a free sales event once per quarter,” said Loyd Ford. “Our goal is to create opportunity for local radio sellers to hear examples that can turn into more sales, more revenue and more income for them in their own market. In Q1, we are taking a close look at digital and hope you will join us.”

Fleming added, “We’re excited about these guests. Shar and Joe have top-flight, on-the-ground experience being innovative and creating unique opportunities for clients to help them create more business.”