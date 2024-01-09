Chicago Personality Abe Kanan Makes Move To California Capital

Longtime radio host Abe Kanan is joining Audacy Sacramento as the new afternoon host for 98 Rock (KRXQ). He moves from iHeartMedia Chicago’s Rock 95.5 (WCHI). Kanan’s career has included a show on SiriusXM’s Howard 101 and on-air positions at Chicago’s Q101 (WKQX) and the Loop (WLUP), as well as roles in Miami and Indianapolis.

Audacy Sacramento RVP Stacey Kauffman expressed, “Abe is a well-rounded on-air talent with an incredible understanding of this industry, including the technical skills behind the mic. We’re excited to bring him aboard and have him lead afternoons for this legendary local favorite through his humor, creativity, and insight.”

Kanan stated, “I am so excited to create the show I’ve always wanted to do on one of the most iconic radio stations in the country. There aren’t many heritage rock stations left, and 98 Rock is alive and well. The station is everything a rock station should be – covering every era – and I’m excited to play new rock music. My compliments to all of the fantastic people at Audacy for making this happen. Now, I need to find the best burger and sub sandwich in Sacramento.”