Compass Media Plots VP Promotion For Robert Blum

Compass Media Networks is elevating Robert Blum to Vice President of Affiliate Sales for Sports & News/Talk Programming. In his new directive, he will oversee a diverse portfolio of play-by-play sports content, including national radio networks for the Dallas Cowboys and Vegas Raiders.

More sports programming under his eye includes NFL Sunday Afternoon Double Headers, The Big Ten Football Championship, and Men’s Basketball Tournament, as well as select regular-season college football and basketball games.

Additionally, Blum will manage affiliate relationships for News-Talk programming including The Erick Erickson Show, The Lars Larson Show, The Joe Pags Show, Markley, van Camp & Robbins, This Morning — America’s First News with Gordon Deal, Your Money Now, and The Market Scoreboard Report with Ron Insana.

Blum, who joined Compass in 2011, will operate from the New York office.

“It is a privilege to work with over 1,200 news-talk-sports affiliates and our awesome array of talent and sports partners. The best part of my job is the meaningful friendships that I have been fortunate enough to build over the years. The best is yet to come,” commented Blum.