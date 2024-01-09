Bayou Bound: Paul Cannell To Program Again In New Orleans

Paul Cannell is rejoining Audacy New Orleans as the new Brand Manager of Bayou 95.7 (WKBU). He returns to the Big Easy after serving as OM and Program Director for Gonzilla Entertainment Group in Dallas since 2020. He starts the new role on January 15.

Cannell got his radio start at Bayou 95.7 in 2008, where he worked middays and evenings. His management experience extends to programming stints at Cumulus New Orleans, Sunrise Broadcasting’s WRMR in Wilmington, NC, Alpha Media Columbia, SC, and Townsquare Media Shreveport.

Audacy New Orleans Market Manager Kevin Cassidy commented, “We are so excited to welcome Paul back to New Orleans. His market knowledge and passion for the brand make him a perfect leader for Bayou 95.7!”

Cannell said, “Who says you can’t go home? Thanks to Vince Richards, Dave Richards, Brian Purdy, and Kevin Cassidy for this incredible opportunity to return to New Orleans and program this legendary station in my favorite city in the world!! Laissez les bons temps rouler!”