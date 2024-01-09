Indiana Broadcast Group Reorganizes Radio Under New Banner

Bloomington-based broadcaster Sarkes Tarzian has unified its six radio stations under a new brand, ST Radio. Company VP Brad Holtz will also serve as the division’s president. ST Radio’s reach includes Indianapolis, Ft. Wayne, and Bloomington.

Signals included in the consolidation are WTTS, WTTS-HD2, WGCL, WAJI, WLDE, and WGBJ. Holtz has been involved in programming and management roles within Sarkes Tarzian for the past 15 years.

As part of the transition, Ft. Wayne cluster General Manager Lee Tobin transitions into the corporate role of Senior Vice President of Radio and Community Affairs.

Holtz commented, “Consolidating our Indiana radio properties into a single, unified group will make ST Radio more competitive while strengthening our core business. I welcome the opportunity to lead such a talented group of professionals across our three markets and I offer my humble gratitude to Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. for the faith they have placed in me.”

Tobin remarked, “I’m excited to begin a new chapter in my Sarkes Tarzian career. I am especially thankful to CEO Tom Tarzian, Co-CEO Mike Kendall, and COO Pam Teague for the opportunity.”

Sarkes Tarzian Co-CEO Mike Kendall added, “While the radio industry faces many challenges, there are just as many new opportunities to be discovered. Brad’s record of accomplishment and his vision for what radio can and should be perfectly suit his new position. We are delighted to welcome Lee Tobin to the corporate level where his decades of radio experience and commitment to our company’s mission are unmatched and will be essential to our work.”